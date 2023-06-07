Matter of satisfaction: Sharad Pawar on inquiry against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said it is a matter of satisfaction that an inquiry has begun against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief who is facing sexual harassment allegations from some women wrestlers.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the protesting wrestlers want Singh’s arrest, while the government says it will conduct a probe first and then take a decision. It is a matter of satisfaction that the probe has begun, he added.

The wrestlers have been agitating against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing them. The BJP leader has denied the charges.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh’s associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.