Maulana Sajjad Nomani Says 'India Will Get Gandhi in the Form of Manoj Jarange'

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil held a meeting today, Thursday (October 31) with Muslim and Buddhist religious leaders, where it was decided to face the upcoming assembly elections together in Maharashtra. After the meeting, Patil and the religious leaders held a joint press conference to share details of their decision. Jarange Patil will announce his candidates on November 3, and he has urged the Maratha community to support these candidates. During the event, Muslim Waqf Board spokesperson and Maulana (Islamic scholar) Sajjad Nomani made a bold statement, said, “In the form of Manoj Jarange Patil, India will get a Gandhi.”

“Jarange will teach me Marathi, and together, we will spread his message nationwide. Although Jarange didn't go to Haryana due to a language barrier, he spoke powerfully from afar. He was invited to many places and now, I will join him across the country. His Marathi speeches will be translated into Hindi. India will find a new Gandhi in Jarange Patil, a new Babasaheb Ambedkar, and a new Maulana Azad,” Nomani asserted.

Addressing the current challenges facing India, Nomani said, “The country is going through difficult times, with numerous challenges ahead. Divisive forces, some even in power, are undermining national unity, acting as agents of foreign interests. Maharashtra is a crucial state for India; it’s the financial hub. Yet, we’re seeing capital being diverted to Gujarat, threatening Maharashtra's identity. Maharashtra’s history embodies love and goodwill, with figures like Ibrahim Khan serving as Shivaji Maharaj's artillery chief.”

Nomani also criticized the BJP and RSS for creating conflicts in the name of religion. “For the past 40 years, I have been working to unite the marginalised, including Muslims, SCs, STs, women and farmers. Yet, instead of addressing the real issues, we are seeing distractions like temples, mosques, and other religious divides.”

Highlighting the struggles in Maharashtra, he noted, “Maharashtra has the highest farmer suicide rate. Resources are being funneled to corporate giants like Adani and Ambani, while farmers suffer. Today, we still witness discrimination where a Dalit groom is not allowed to ride a horse. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned equality among all religions in our Constitution, and fraternity is a constitutional value. I’ve studied constitutions around the world, and India’s remains unmatched in its commitment to equality,” Nomani concluded.