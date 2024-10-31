Manoj Jarange Patil to Announce Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 on November 3

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil met with Muslim and Buddhist religious leaders, including Maulana Sajjad Nomani and Anandraj Ambedkar, today (October 31). After the meeting, Patil decided to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Patil said he would announce the candidate list and assembly constituency on November 3.

Manoj Jarange said that Marathas should live free from here on. Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, he asked what the government has given to OBCs and farmers. Patils said that farmers are not getting enough returns on agricultural goods and not getting a good rate for milk.

Patil said now, Marathas, Muslims and Dalits have come together and we are going to change the government. He asked the government about what you have given to Marathas, Dhangars, Muslims, and Dalits. Jarange said that they have been talking about electricity and water for the last 75 years. This is a fight to prevent injustice. We have run out of patience. Jarange said that he would clean your 'supada'.