Ravi Raja Joins BJP in Presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis After Resigning from Congress (Watch Video)

Congress has suffered a major setback on Diwali amid the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Congress leader and leader of Opposition (LoP) in BMC, Ravi Raja, has joined the BJP after resigning from the party on Thursday, October 31.

Ravi Raja joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar was also present on this occasion. BJP has made Ravi Raja the vice president of Mumbai. "Ravi Raja has been appointed as Mumbai BJP Vice President as soon as he joined BJP..," said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

Devendra Fadnavis said that in the coming time, many experienced leaders of Congress are going to join BJP. Do not ask me the names now, when the time comes, the names will be known. Ravi Raja, the person who had kept Congress alive in Mumbai, joining BJP will be very beneficial in the assembly elections.

"Some people have cross-nominated from our alliance. Yesterday we all allies sat together and sorted all issues about cross nominations among ourselves. In a day or 2, you will see the effect of the same. Some rebels from our alliance have filed their nominations, we are trying to convince them also to take back their nominations. We will start our campaign in full swing after 4-5 November after Diwali," Fadnavis.

"Gopal Shetty is a dedicated BJP senior and dedicated leader and sometimes he demands something but ultimately he supports the party. This time also we are hopeful that he will come with the party line." He added.

Fadnavis said "Along with Ravi Raja, multiple Congress leaders are coming in our contact and they wish to join BJP. Soon, they will leave Congress and join the BJP. Don't ask me the names but Congress leaders will come with us in the coming days."

Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP is finding way to support Raj Thackeray's Amit Thackeray in Mahim Assembly constituency. "We are trying to find out a way to support Raj Thackeray in Mahim Assembly constituency. We are hopeful that soon some solution will come. As far as Raj Thackeray’s opposition in North Indian people is concerned we have made it clear during the Loksabha election itself that Raj Thackeray has taken a path of Hindutva," he added.