Medical college students shock Kolhapur by using ambulance for garba celebration

In an unexpected turn of events in Kolhapur, an ambulance meant for medical emergencies was used for a Garba party. The incident occurred on a Sunday night when the ambulance, registered as MH-09 FL-6709, was spotted speeding near the Hockey Stadium, en route to Gokhale College.

To the surprise of onlookers, the ambulance overtook other vehicles and ended up colliding with a four-wheeler. This led concerned citizens to chase it down. The ambulance was eventually halted near Northstar Hospital, where a curious crowd gathered.

The situation took an unusual turn when residents asked the ambulance driver to open the back door. Initially, he resisted, but upon witnessing the growing crowd's persistence, he eventually opened the door. Inside, a group of young women dressed for Garba was revealed. They identified themselves as medical college students who had left for a festive Garba event.

Local authorities were informed, and the Juna Rajwada police swiftly responded to the scene, recording the driver's details and cautioning him against such misuse of an ambulance in the future.