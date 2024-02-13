Mega Interview of Two Deputy CMs: Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar to Face Questions Together at the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year' Event

The biggest and most prestigious award ceremony in Maharashtra is the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' awards. This ceremony honours those Maharashtrians who have a deep connection with the land, and have contributed with their blood and sweat for the prosperity of the state. This ceremony is special every year because it acknowledges such individuals. The Mega Interview in this ceremony is always the centre of attraction, and becomes the talk of the town. This tradition will continue this year as well, as Maharashtra's two Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - are set to face questions together for the very first time.

At the previous year's grand ceremony of the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' awards, Raj Thackeray, the president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, was interviewed by actor and MP Dr Amol Kolhe and social activist Amruta Fadnavis. Dr. Kolhe had asked some tough questions to Raj Thackeray, to which Raj had responded in his characteristic style. Furthermore, Raj had also responded with great vigour to the sharp questions posed by Amruta Fadnavis. Videos of this interview continue to be viral on social media even today.

In the same vein, the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' awards ceremony of 2022 witnessed an extraordinary conversation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sat down for an interview with the legendary actor Nana Patekar. At that time, Maharashtra was undergoing significant political upheaval, and there were many questions in the minds of the people. Nana had directly asked some of those questions to Shinde and Fadnavis. While they answered many questions convincingly, some questions had left them slightly stumped.

Continuing the tradition of the mega interviews, this year's interview with the two Deputy Chief Ministers is also expected to be colorful and engaging, without any doubts. Both Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are seasoned and experienced leaders. So to watch them facing the googlies, bouncers and to see whether they will play them of front foot or defensively, is going to be highly entertaining. We will also see if there any new revelations or the duo will share some new anecdotes. Watch this space for the mega interview that will take place on the evening of February 15th in Mumbai.