Mentally unstable man halts train service at Nandurbar railway station for two hours

In a disruptive incident at Nandurbar railway station, a mentally ill individual climbed the main electricity distribution conductor, bringing train services between Bhusawal and Surat to a halt for almost two hours. The chaotic situation unfolded as the person's actions led to a power outage, inconveniencing thousands of passengers.

Initial attempts by train officials to engage with the individual proved ineffective, exacerbating the traffic jam and extending for two hours past the area. The administration faced considerable challenges in restoring normalcy to the situation.

After persistent efforts, railway authorities successfully executed their plan to bring the mentally ill individual down. Simultaneously, as a precautionary measure, the electricity supply was turned off to mitigate potential risks. Ultimately, the railway authorities safely descended the person from the high-tension pole using a diesel engine.

According to media reports, the incident resulted in significant disruptions, affecting trains like the Mumbai Danapur Express and Navjeevan Express for around two hours. While the situation was brought under control, it highlighted the challenges faced by railway authorities in handling delicate scenarios involving individuals with mental health issues.