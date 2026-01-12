Meteorite Crashed in Maharashtra? Mysterious Stones Found in Bhandara Village

Two mysterious stones, suspected to be meteorites, were found on Saturday afternoon, January 10, in Parsodi village in the Jawaharnagar area of Bhandara district of Maharashtra. These unfamiliar objects created curiosity among locals.

The incident came to light on Saturday when some children were playing in a field in Parsodi village, when they noticed two glowing, coal-like objects rapidly descending from the sky. They immediately alerted their parents, who rushed to the spot and informed the Jawaharnagar police. The police reached the scene and took custody of both unidentified objects, which are currently being kept safely at the police station.

According to preliminary assessments, there is a strong possibility that the debris could be a meteorite or a fragment of a satellite. However, officials said no confirmation has been made so far.

The Bhandara District Magistrate has taken serious note of the incident. District Disaster Management Officer Abhishek Namdas said that a special research team of experts from Kolkata will arrive in Bhandara on Tuesday to investigate the matter. The team will conduct a scientific examination of the objects and carry out laboratory tests to determine their exact nature.