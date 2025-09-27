MHADA Konkan Board Extends Deadline for E-Auction of 71 Shops in Virar Boliinj and Chitlasar Manpada

The deadline for registration and submission of applications for the e-auction of 71 non-residential shops available under housing projects at Virar Boliinj (Palghar district) and Chitlasar Manpada (Thane district), organised by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, has been extended. As per the revised schedule, interested applicants can now register and submit their applications online on the website https://eauction.mhada.gov.in until 11:59 PM on October 10, 2025. They can also upload the necessary documents and make an online payment for the earnest money deposit (EMD).

In this auction, 44 non-residential shops from Virar Boliinj (Palghar district) and 27 non-residential shops from Chitlasar Manpada (Thane district) will be available for sale. The online bidding process will commence for eligible applicants on October 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM. The consolidated result of the auction will be declared on 16th October 2025 at 11:00 AM on both https://eauction.mhada.gov.in and https://mhada.gov.in websites.

This information was provided by the Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Smt. Revati Gaykar. The deadline for registration, online application, and document uploads for the Konkan Board’s e-auction process has been extended until 11:59 PM on October 10, 2025. Document verification for applications received by this date will also be carried out, and the facility for submitting the EMD will be available until the same deadline.

To participate in the e-auction, applicants must be at least 18 years of age at the time of application. Applicants are required to submit a residence certificate issued in Maharashtra state after 2018 and make payment of the EMD amount as per the offset price. Detailed eligibility criteria, descriptions of each shop, social reservations, the application process, detailed terms and conditions, online application guidelines, and the information booklet are available on both websites https://eauction.mhada.gov.in and https://mhada.gov.in under the sections: Lottery > Eauction > Eauction Portal. The Board has called upon all applicants to carefully read all terms and conditions before submitting their applications.