MHADA housing draw on October 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) announced that 1,408 flats, plots, and shops were advertised in various newspapers on June 30, 2025. Under the newly updated online integrated lottery system, a total of 7,881 applications were registered online.

The computerised lottery draw for these applications is scheduled to take place on October 1, 2025, at 11 am. in the District Planning Committee Hall at the district collectorate, in the city.

According to a press release issued by J S Namewar, Deputy Chief Officer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Housing and Area Development Board, the draw will be inaugurated by state’s social justice minister and guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.