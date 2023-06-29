Delhi Capitals part ways with assistant coaches Shane Watson and Ajit Agarkar after disastrous IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals have parted ways with assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson after the team didn't manage to make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team missed their skipper Rishabh Pant this season who missed the entire IPL due to the injuries suffered in the horrific road accident in December last year. David Warner led the side in his absence but couldn't inspire the team into the playoffs. The team could win only five out of 14 matches to end at the ninth position in the points table. Even in IPL 2022, DC had not made it to the top four of the tournament. Agarkar and Watson had joined the team at said positions after the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. But the support staff led by head coach Ricky Ponting couldn't provide desired results.

Having said that, Ponting is likely to continue for one more year at least and will work alongside Sourav Ganguly who is the franchise's Director of Cricket. DC co-owner Parth Jindal had tweeted a few days ago and had hinted about Ponting continuing at the helm. "Preparations for next years @IPL are underway here @DelhiCapitals, along side @SGanguly99 and @RickyPonting we assure the fans that Kiran and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," he had tweeted. Ajit Agarkar is reportedly the front-runner to become India's chief selector with interviews slated on July 1.Agarkar had earlier appeared for an interview for the selector’s post back in 2021 when Chetan Sharma from North Zone became the head of the panel.In fact, Agarkar was pipped by his former Mumbai teammate Abey Kuruvilla, despite the fact that he had only one year of tenure left, having served as four years as junior selection committee chairman. The 45-year-old former disciple of late Ramakant Acherkar was a way more decorated candidate who had applied with 191 ODIs, 26 Tests and four T20s under his belt. However, it was learnt that erstwhile regime (2021) of Mumbai Cricket Association had a problem with his candidature and hence the BCCI didn’t take his case.Also inducting Agarkar would have prevented Chetan from becoming the chairman as he had solid backing from a section in the board.It is understood that current MCA regime won’t have a problem as it already has Salil Ankola in the roster. The two other names that are in contention are Dilip Vengsarkar and Ravi Shastri but it couldn’t be confirmed whether either one of them have applied for the job.

