"Rahul and responsibility never travel together": Sambit Patra slams Rahul Gandhi for his Manipur visit

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that his irresponsible behaviour turned the situation sensitive in Manipur as people began protests after the Congress leader visited the state on Thursday.

Patra said that several student unions, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and women's organisations had protested against Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur.

As the situation turned tense in Manipur after his visit, Patra said, "Rahul and responsibility never travel together."

"Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur is irresponsible. It is with sadness that I have to say that his adamance is not correct," Sambit Patra said in a press conference on Thursday.

Slamming Rahul, Patra said that he should have gone there with some awareness.

"Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness," Patra added.

Patra said that India is a democratic country. If he wanted to go to Manipur, he should not be stopped. "However, the Manipur administration had requested that there have been protests for the last two to three days since the news of Rahul Gandhi coming to Manipur has come in local news," Patra said.

"However, Rahul doesn't listen as he is always eager to open his 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'," Patra added.

"Student unions in Manipur boycotted this tour of Rahul Gandhi yesterday. The student unions enumerated the legacy issues as to why they were boycotting his visit. Civil society organizations (CSO) also said that Rahul should not come to Manipur during these times. Various women's organizations also raised their voices against Rahul's visit," Samit Patra said how his visit was opposed even before it began.

Patra said that CSO even asked Rahul not to come here and "reignite the spark." But Rahul still went ahead with his visit.

"Before he landed in Imphal today, Rahul and his office were requested that some people are on the streets to protest against him so he should take the helicopter route to Churachandpur instead of a road route. So that protests could be contained," Sambit Patra said.

Rahul Gandhi, who landed in Imphal earlier on Thursday, was forced to return to the State capital a short while after local police prevented his carcade from proceeding to Churachandpur, where the Congress leader was headed to meet with victims of ethnic violence.

"Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is the possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we've not allowed him," Bishnupur Superintendent of Police (SP) Heisnam Balram Singh told ANI.

Patra said that people are raising slogans, "Rahul Gandhi go back."

The Congress leader's convoy was stopped at a checkpost near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometres from Imphal.

Police, party workers and locals staged a protest and later, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"Seeing the ongoing situation in the State, we have stopped the VIPs from proceeding. They can go to places wherever they want by helicopter. If the police actions have been taken otherwise, it is not our problem," a police official said.

Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi faced severe protests in Vishnupur and then he had to take a U-turn and return.

"Had Rahul listened to the administration beforehand, the violent situation could have been avoided. Rahul Gandhi's attitude is irresponsible," Patra added.

During the press conference, Sambit Patra said that there had been peace since June 13 till now. Since the situation is sensitive, there should not be any politics.

"Manipur has a lot of legacy issues. The issues that we are seeing in Manipur today are due to legacy issues and Congress has a huge role in it," Sambit Patra blamed Congress.

Sambit Patra didn't mention any of the issues in his press conference saying that these are very "Sensitive" matters.

"Every word we speak should be with responsibility as the situation is very sensitive. Any big or small action can result in serious consequences. I appeal to Congress and the opposition that when the situation is under control, let us not deteriorate it with politics," the BJP national spokesperson asked the opposition.

Patra also mentioned the helicopter service that Home Minister Amit Shah started to and fro three places in Manipur including Churachandpur. Patra said that he could have easily avoided the road route.

Gandhi who had landed in Imphal earlier today for a two-day visit was on his way to Churachandpur where he planned to meet people displaced by the recent clashes at the relief camps.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal while speaking tosaid that the police said that they are not in a "position" to allow the leaders to head forward.

"Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why they stopped us," Venugopal told ANI.

Venugopal had said that during his stay, Rahul Gandhi will engage with civil society representatives and visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur, two of the worst affected places in the State due to violence.

