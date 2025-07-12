MHADA Konkan Board Lottery 2025: Apply Online for 5,285 Flats and 77 Plots Across Thane, Vasai & Sindhudurg From July 14 – Check Application Dates Here

MHADA Housing Konkan Board Lottery 2025: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board has announced a lottery for the sale of 5,285 flats and 77 plots across Thane city and district, Vasai in Palghar, Oros in Sindhudurg and Kulgaon-Badlapur. The application registration and submission process will begin on July 14 at 1 pm. The process will be launched during the ‘Go-Live’ event by MHADA Vice President Sanjeev Jaiswal.

The flats and plots are offered under five different housing schemes. A total of 565 flats are available under the 20 percent Inclusive Housing Scheme. Another 3,002 flats fall under the 15 percent Integrated Urban Housing Scheme. Additionally, 1,677 flats are listed under the Konkan Board Housing Scheme, including scattered units in their current condition. The lottery also includes 41 flats in the 50 percent Affordable Housing category and 77 residential plots under the same board scheme.

The last date to apply online is August 13 by 11.59 pm. Applicants can pay the earnest money deposit online until August 14 at 11.59 pm. Only applicants who complete the required documents will be considered eligible through the online system.

A provisional list of eligible applicants will be published at 6 pm on August 21 on MHADA’s official housing website. Applicants can submit objections or claims regarding the list until August 25 at 6 pm. The final list of eligible applicants will be released on September 1 at 6 pm.

The computerised draw will be held on September 3 at 10 am at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane. Applicants will receive the results via SMS, email, and the MHADA mobile application.