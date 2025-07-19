MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025: How to Apply Online, Step-by-Step Process, Required Documents and Important Dates; Check Details Here

MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Board has announced a lottery for the sale of 5,285 flats and 77 plots across Thane city and district, Vasai in Palghar, Oros in Sindhudurg and Kulgaon-Badlapur. The application registration and submission process began on July 14, 2025. The last date to submit applications online is August 13 at 11:59 p.m. The lottery draw will take place on September 3.

How to Apply for MHADA Homes - Step-by-Step Application Process ​​​​​​​

1. Visit the official MHADA Konkan Board lottery website at www.mhada.gov.in.

2. Register by creating a new account with your mobile number and email ID.

3. Fill the application form with personal and income details.

4. Upload required documents including identity proof, address proof, and income certificate.

5. Select the housing scheme and location.

6. Pay the application fee and earnest money deposit online.

7. Submit the application and save the acknowledgement receipt.

MHADA's 'Shirdhon' Residential Project

List of Required Documents

1. Aadhaar card

2. PAN card

3. Domicile certificate (proof of residence in Maharashtra)

4. Income certificate (for the relevant income group)

5. Bank passbook or bank statement

6. Passport size photograph

7. Signature photograph

Important Dates

The online application process opens on July 14, 2025.

Applications must be submitted by August 13, 2025, before 11:59 p.m.

The earnest money deposit deadline is August 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

The first list of eligible applicants will be published on August 21, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Applicants can file claims and objections until August 25, 2025, 6 p.m.

The final eligibility list will be released on September 1, 2025.

The lottery draw will take place on September 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha.

Important Information

All documents must be scanned and uploaded in PDF or JPEG format. For more details, visit https://lottery.mhada.gov.in.