MHADA Konkan Lottery 2025: 293 of 5,362 Flats Are on Sale in Navi Mumbai and Thane; Check Prices and Application Process

The Konkan board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a lottery for the sale of 5,362 flats and 77 plots across Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Badlapur. According to the notification advertisement issued on the official website, 293 flats will be developed in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, and Gotheghar in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

As the project falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), beneficiaries and eligible citizens from Mumbai and its suburbs can also apply. The prices of these houses in Navi Mumbai begin from Rs 14 lakh. BKS Galaxy Realtors LLP, Digha, is offering houses under the low-income group category. Applicants will need to pay a total of Rs 5,590, including the deposit and application fee. The total cost of each house in this project is Rs 18,59,600. The area of each house is 29.10 square metres.

Pyramid Developers, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, is offering 18 low-income houses priced between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. The area of these houses ranges from 42.44 to 54.594 square metres. The deposit and application fee together amount to Rs 10,590.

DPVG Ventures LLP is offering 19 houses in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, for low and very low-income groups, with prices starting at Rs 14 lakh. In the very low-income group, there are two houses with an area of 29.06 square metres. In the low-income group, there are 17 houses priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 24 lakh, with areas ranging from 37.172 to 49.918 square metres. Applicants from the very low-income group must pay Rs 5,590, while those in the low-income group must pay Rs 10,590 as the combined deposit and application fee.

Nilkanth Infratech, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, is offering 18 low-income houses priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 25 lakh. The area of these houses ranges from 522 to 48.194 square metres. The total payable amount, including the deposit and application fee, is Rs 10,590.

Kamdhenu Grandeur, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, has one house available in the low-income category, priced between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 28 lakh. The house's area ranges from 320 to 49.9 square metres, and the total deposit and application fee is Rs 10,590.

Nilkanth Infratech is also offering 21 low-income houses in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, priced between Rs 23 lakh and Rs 28 lakh. The area of these houses ranges from 323 to 46.228 square metres. The total amount payable, including the deposit and application fee, is Rs 10,590.

In Gotheghar, Navi Mumbai, there are 88 low-income houses available, priced between Rs 36 lakh and Rs 37 lakh. The area of each house is 4,500 square metres, and the total deposit and application fee is Rs 10,590.

Important Dates

The online application process for the MHADA Konkan Board lottery begins on 14 July 2025. Interested applicants must complete their registration and submit their applications by 13 August 2025, before 11:59 PM.

The last date to pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) is 14 August 2025, also by 11:59 PM. The first list of eligible applicants will be published on 21 August 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Applicants can submit claims and objections regarding eligibility until 6:00 PM on August 25, 2025. The final list of eligible applicants will be released on 1 September 2025.

The lottery draw will take place on 3 September 2025, at 10:00 AM, at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha.

How to Apply for the MHADA Lottery 2025?

1. Visit the official MHADA Konkan Board lottery website at www.mhada.gov.in.

2. Register by creating a new account using your mobile number and email ID.

3. Fill out the application form with personal and income details.

4. Upload all required documents, including identity proof, address proof and income certificate.

5. Select the desired housing scheme and location.

6. Pay the application fee and earnest money deposit (EMD) online through the payment gateway.

7. Submit application and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.