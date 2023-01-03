MHADA Lottery 2023: Registration to begin from January 5, Check Registration process

In a major announcement for Mumbaikars wanting a house Maharashtra Housing And Development Authority (MHADA has announced January 5 as the date for the housing lottery scheme. To simplify the application process for the applicants, there will be one time registration at MHADA’s Mumbai wing, with the help of which, applicants will get access to MHADA’s online lottery scheme of other wings.

Applicants will be expected to offer necessary documents during the online registration process which will make them eligible for the housing lottery scheme. Winners will immediately get the possession of the house. While applying for the lottery, an applicant will have to submit a pan card, aadhaar card, and residence proof, and applicants who belong to the economically weaker section (EWS) will have to submit their caste certificate. Lottery winner who receives an intimation letter from MHADA, will get possession in just 24 hours, after paying the full amount. While the registration process will be online, winners will have to visit MHADA office to collect keys for the house and to complete the necessary procedure. Meanwhile, the MHADA is developing a mobile application which will be used in conducting housing lottery draw. An official from MHADA said, until now people applied for houses in a lottery draw via a website. But now with the help of an app, the state body aims to provide seamless facility to homebuyers.