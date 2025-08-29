MHADA Lottery 2025: Deadline Extended, 5,285 Flats and 77 Plots Await Applicants Under Konkan Board

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan Housing and Area Development Board has extended the registration and payment deadline for its housing lottery till September 12, 2025. The scheme includes the sale of 5,285 flats built under different projects in Thane city, Thane district, and Vasai (Palghar district), along with 77 residential plots in Oros (Sindhudurg) and Kulgaon-Badlapur. The draw, initially scheduled earlier, will now be held on October 9, 2025, at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium in Thane. This update was confirmed by the Board’s Chief Officer, Mrs. Revati Gaikwad.

By August 28, 2025, the Board had already received 1,49,948 applications, out of which 1,16,583 applications included the deposit amount. According to the revised schedule, applicants can now submit online forms until September 12, 2025, by 11:59 PM. Payments through online modes can be made until September 13, 2025, while RTGS/NEFT transactions can be completed until September 15, 2025, before 11:59 PM. Only applicants fulfilling all required documentation will be eligible for the draw. The provisional list of accepted applications will be released on MHADA’s official website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) on September 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Applicants will have the opportunity to file online claims and objections until September 24, 2025, at 6:00 PM, after the release of the provisional list. The final list of eligible applicants for the lottery will be published on October 7, 2025, at 6:00 PM on MHADA’s official website. On October 9, 2025, the names of successful applicants and those placed on the waiting list will be announced online. The lottery has been divided into five categories, offering 565 flats under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme, 3,002 flats under the 15% Integrated City Housing Scheme, 1,677 flats from scattered units, 41 affordable flats under MHADA’s 50% quota, and 77 residential plots.

The application process for this housing lottery officially began on July 15, 2025, with MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, inaugurating the online system. The Board had earlier extended the application deadline once, until August 28, 2025, to provide applicants more time. To resolve queries or difficulties faced during the application process, the Konkan Housing Board has also provided a helpline number, 022-69468100. Applicants have been urged to submit their forms exclusively through MHADA’s official housing portal (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) to ensure validity and avoid fraudulent submissions.