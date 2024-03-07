MHADA Set to Appoint Construction and Development Agency for Kalachowkie's Abhyudaya Nagar Redevelopment

Mumbai: A construction and development agency will be appointed by MHADA for the redevelopment of Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowkie. A government order in this regard has been issued and group redevelopment has been approved here.

Abhyudaya Nagar is located across 4,000 square metres and the Construction and Development Agency will be appointed by MHADA through tenders. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary of the housing department to appoint the agency, project manager, architect, and financial advisor, invite project tenders, finalize tenders, and resolve the problems. The committee will review the work of the redevelopment project once in four months.



The builder, finalized through the tender method, is required to submit 51 percent of the consent letters of the total members to MHADA. The agency is responsible for rehabilitating the residents of the project, providing their accommodation, paying rent for alternative space for temporary shelter, and developing infrastructure including corpus funds.

1) The government had built 56 colonies through MHADA during 1950-60 to build affordable housing in Mumbai.

2) There are approximately 5,000 cooperative housing societies.

3) The construction of the buildings is 50 to 60 years old.

4) Redevelopment of buildings has been taken up.

Grievance Redressal Committee formed:

The corpus fund amount deposited with existing cooperative housing societies will be distributed among the members of the society. A grievance redressal committee will be set up to ensure that the issues arising in the redevelopment do not affect the redevelopment.