EducationUSA hosts annual alumni fair for Indian students exploring diversity of US higher education opportunities

The US Embassy and the United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF) on Saturday hosted the 2023 EducationUSA Alumni Fair here for students from India to explore the diversity of America's higher education opportunities.

Alumni from 28 accredited US universities and colleges participated in the event organised at the American Center in the national capital, providing prospective students with an opportunity to interact directly with current students and alumni of US higher education institutes.

Participants learnt first-hand experiences of those who had applied to and attended universities across America.

Students got the opportunity to seek advice on the US university application process, scholarships, and funding from qualified advisers of the EducationUSA centre at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and learn about the student visa process from US Embassy officials.

Ahead of the event, US Embassy Spokesperson Christopher Elms said, "We want students from India to explore the diversity of US higher education opportunities at the alumni fair. The United States welcomes Indian students, and we value their contributions to US campuses and communities. The strong and growing relationship the United States and India share is built on the exchange of knowledge and the lifelong friendships rooted in Indian students' time in the United States."

Also speaking about the event, Adam Grotsky, executive director, USIEF, said, "Indian students who are studying or have studied at American colleges and universities are citizen ambassadors who can provide accurate, often deeply personal, and nuanced narratives of their academic, extra-curricular and cross-cultural experiences in the United States. Such occasions to interact with several students and alumni of different US universities, all in one place, help prospective students in India to gain a closer look at the opportunities, challenges, and returns that such educational experiences have provided to many like them."

The American Center and Library present exciting educational and cultural programmes and exchanges for the country's youth.

EducationUSA is a State-supported programme of the US Department and is the official source of information on higher education.

Advisers at the eight EducationUSA centres around seven cities in India -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai -- provide accurate, current, comprehensive and unbiased advice on higher education opportunities in the US.

United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) administers the EducationUSA programme and the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru and other Fulbright Fellowship programmes to scholars from India and the United States. The USIEF is headquartered in New Delhi and has a regional presence in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Among the US institutions that participated in the alumni fair were Carnegie Mellon University, Colleges of Contra Costa DePaul University Drexel University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Full Sail University, Green River College, Heller School, Brandeis University, Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana State University, Johns Hopkins University (Including Carey Business School), Kirkwood Community College Miami University, Minerva University, New York Film Academy, New York University, Northeastern University, New York University (including Tandon School of Engineering and School of Professional Studies), Rochester Institute of Technology, The Culinary Institute of America, The Ohio State University, The University of Arizona, University of Chicago, University of Delaware, University of South Florida.

( With inputs from ANI )

