MHT CET results for PCM and PCB groups to be declared on June 12

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Cell has announced the date and time for the release of the results of the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for PCM and PCB groups. As per the information provided by the MHT CET Cell, the results will be made available on June 12 at 11 am. Students who have taken the examination can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to check their results.

The MHT CET was held from May 9 to May 14 for the PCM group, while for the PCB group, it was conducted from May 15 to May 20.

Once the results are announced, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will organize online counselling for the qualified candidates of MHT CET 2023. It is mandatory for candidates to actively participate in the counselling process in order to be eligible for admission based on their MHT CET 2023 results. In addition to releasing the results, the test cell will also disclose the names of the highest achievers in MHT CET 2023.