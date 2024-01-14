Milind Deora Joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena After Resigning From Congress

Former Union minister Milind Deora, who terminated his family's 55-year association with the Congress on Sunday, joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the afternoon. This move dealt a major blow to the Grand Old Party, occurring just hours before Rahul Gandhi's east-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began.

VIDEO | @milinddeora joins Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in presence of Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde in Mumbai.



Deora had resigned from Congress earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/34sUhDPSsj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

This unexpected move sent shockwaves through Maharashtra politics, leaving the Congress reeling and Shinde's camp celebrating. Deora, a respected figure with experience in national and state politics, was considered a heavyweight leader within the Congress. His family's long association with the party added further weight to his departure.

This sudden switch of allegiances, just hours before Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which begins from Manipur. Shinde's Shiv Sena, on the other hand, likely sees Deora as a valuable asset, adding experience and stature to their camp. Deora's move is significant not just for the Congress but also for the ongoing political landscape in Maharashtra.