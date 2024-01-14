Milind Deora Reveals Why He left Congress, Says I Have Been...

Former Union Minister Milind Deora, who recently resigned from the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, expressed his reasons for leaving the Congress. Deora emphasized that the present-day Congress differs significantly from the party he was loyal to during challenging periods in the 1968 and 2004 decades.

"I have been receiving many phone calls asking why I severed my family's 55-year-old ties with the Congress party. I remained loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 and 2004. If the Congress and UBT had valued constructive suggestions, positive approaches, merit, and capability, both Eknath Shinde and I might not have taken this step. Eknath Shinde had to make a significant decision, and I had to make a major decision," Deora stated.

#WATCH | After joining Shiv Sena, Milind Deora says, "I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party...I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is… pic.twitter.com/PVU6SdibOv — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, Milind Deora officially ended his family's long-standing association with the Congress, just hours before the commencement of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena later in the day, dealing a significant blow to the Grand Old Party. Before the formal inclusion of Milind Deora and other Congress leaders into the Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde, Shinde mentioned that he was not aware of the developments but welcomed Milind Deora into the party.