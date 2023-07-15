Milind Ekbote withdraws petition seeking quashing of hate speech FIR against him

Hindutva leader and Samasta Hindu Aghadi founder, Milind Ekbote, has opted to withdraw a petition he filed at the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him. Ekbote's lawyer informed the court on Friday about his client's decision to withdraw the petition concerning the FIR registered in Pune.

Based on reports, this development occurred following the court's indication of an unfavourable ruling for Ekbote. Ekbote, along with a few others, faced charges related to the alleged delivery of hate speech during a Pune event. A case concerning this matter was registered at Khadak Police Station in 2021. The alleged hate speech took place during an event held at Natubag in the city, which was organized to commemorate the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was alleged that Ekbote made statements in his speech that had the potential to offend religious sentiments.