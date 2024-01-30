Minister Deepak Kesarkar Announces Provision Worth Rs 260 Crores For Marathi Bhavan at Mumbai

Mumbai: A provision of Rs 260 crore has been made for the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai, Minister for Marathi Language and School Education Deepak Kesarkar said at the closing ceremony of the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan 2024 held at CIDCO Exhibition Centre Vashi.



Recent Padma Shri awardees Dr Zaheer Kazi, Uday Deshpande and Padmabhushan awardee Ram Naik and Rajdutt, Additional Chief Secretary of Marathi Language Department Manisha Mhaiskar-Patankar, Vijay Patil, Supriya Badve, Ajay Bhosale, Dr. Shamkant Devre and other dignitaries were present.



Kesarkar said that a provision of Rs 250 crore has been made for the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan at Marine Lines Mumbai. Maharashtra Bhavan will also be set up in Navi Mumbai to accommodate writers. A building will be constructed at Wai in memory of the work of Tarkatirtha Pt. Laxman Shastri Joshi. An agreement has been signed with three countries for how Marathi people abroad can contribute to the promotion and promotion of Marathi language. A provision of Rs 50 crore has been made annually for the promotion and promotion of Marathi language.

He further said that assistance of the Government of Maharashtra in education, students will be tested and given certificates and cultural identity will also be given to the students. The event began with the state anthem. Dr. Zaheer Kazi, Uday Deshpande, who were recently awarded Padma Shri, and Ram Naik and Rajdutt, who were awarded Padma Bhushan, were honored with mementos by Marathi Language and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. Padma awardees also expressed their views. The event concluded with the national anthem.

The World Marathi Sammelan 2024 was inaugurated by Governor Ramesh Bais. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Speaker Dr Neelamtai Gorhe, MLA Ganesh Naik, MLA Manda Mhatre, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Chief Secretary Bhushan Gagrani, Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, former Commissioner Vijay Nahata and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. In this conference, seminars for the global promotion of Marathi, world seminar of Marathi books, current state and future of Marathi, Maharashtra's eagle leap in the field of science and technology, use of Marathi in practice and language of art, culinary competition of Marathi food, journey of Marathi language and new horizons etc. were organized in this conference.