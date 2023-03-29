Minister Shambhuraj Desai tests positive for Covid-19

There has been a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the state, with a steady increase in the number of infected patients. On Tuesday morning, it was confirmed that Chhagan Bhujbal, a former minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had tested positive for the virus. Later in the evening, Minister Shambhuraj Desai also announced that he had contracted COVID-19.

Shambhuraj Desai shared a post on Facebook disclosing that he has contracted Covid-19. As per medical advice, Shambhuraj is currently receiving treatment and has been advised to self-isolate at home as a precautionary measure.