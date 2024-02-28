MLA from NCP Sharad Pawar Group Expresses Open Displeasure Over Adhalrao Patil's Potential Move to NCP

Mumbai: The Lok Sabha elections are just a few days away. The seat-sharing between the Mahayuti and the Mahavikas Aaghadi is in the final stages and can be announced at any moment. Amol Kolhe is the sitting MP from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. It is not yet clear who the Grand Alliance will field against him. But there is talk that former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will join Ajit Pawar's NCP from the Shinde group. Now NCP MLA Dilip Mohite has openly expressed his displeasure over this.

Read Also | 'Ajit Pawar Befriended Goons to Target Me..' Rohit Pawar Makes Serious Allegations

MLA Dilip Mohite said, "It's just a discussion. Whether to welcome or not is part of it. We have opposed them all our lives. Instead of doing politics, we will sit at home. Politics should be for principle, Ayaram Gayaram politics will not make any sense. I don't want to do that kind of politics. The party will welcome them. It will be the party's decision but I have the right to do what I want to do in my personal capacity," he said.

"It will be my decision whether to work with anyone who has taken stands opposing me. Whether I will do it or not will be the decision at that time. I'll ask my people. The party will welcome it. My personal opinion is that I have been struggling with him for the last 20 years. They have done very low-level politics with me. If the time comes, I will sit at home," Mohite said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held discussions with Adhalrao Patil and former MLA Sharad Sonawane during a meeting held at Varsha Bungalow to resolve the dispute in the Shirur constituency. However, Chief Minister Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Dilip Walse Patil had a closed-door discussion. Ajit Pawar is learned to have managed to retain Shirur's seat in the meeting. It is also being said that Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, who was upset with this, left Varsha bungalow along with his colleagues.