'Ajit Pawar Befriended Goons to Target Me..' Rohit Pawar Makes Serious Allegations

Mumbai: Amid complex political configurations in the state, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has leveled some serious allegations against Ajit Pawar. "The BJP wants to pit the Pawar family against each other. It remains to be seen which candidate will be fielded by Ajitdada. The BJP will use money in Baramati in a big way. Many have been threatened in the last few days. Some are being fired because they are speaking against Ajitdada and in favor of Sharad Pawar. If things are going at such a level and Dada is getting close to goons, then in the coming days, ajitdada's party will also try to take over the booth", Rohit Pawar said.

He said that what happened in Beed was done by the people in power, it was done by bringing goons. "There should be a judicial inquiry into it. In the last few days, some goons met Eknath Shinde. Devendra Fadnavis meets goons, and Ajit Pawar meets goons. So, are you going to use goons in the Lok Sabha? I feel bad that Devendra Fadnavis meets goons every day. But our uncle (Ajit Pawar) also approached a goon from my constituency to get me in trouble. Will Ajit Pawar use goons after getting close to BJP?" He also asked.

"Sharad Pawar is not stuck anywhere. He has been to every constituency. Sharad Pawar has campaigned to get those elected who have left and went with the BJP. Ajitdada is using goons on a large scale in Pune. What message are you sending by approaching a relative of the person who has suffered MOCOCA in my constituency? This is Maharashtra, the people here are bigger than goons. We are confident that the people of the state will make do something about this government in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the coming days," he said.

Rohit Pawar further commented: "I raised the issue of MIDC in my constituency. Then our opponent Ram Shinde woke up and went to Fadnavis. From there, Uday Samant is called and a meeting is arranged. We did everything. I was not even invited to the meeting as a public representative." Rohit Pawar accused the BJP of hatching a political conspiracy.

If the SIT is needed for speaking against Fadnavis...

"The BJP met two days ago. The atmosphere was tense. Devendra Fadnavis was angry, so much was said about Fadnavis, but BJP MLAs did not speak about it. The meeting took place the day before. Then what we saw yesterday in the session was only to please Devendra Fadnavis. It remains to be seen who is the real target of the SIT. Since Jarange Patil was agitating, Eknath Shinde's close aide, OSD, has been negotiating with him. After talking about Devendra Fadnavis, the SIT is being set up. Then I'll say that Devendra Fadnavis was behind the paper leaks in competitive exams and recruitment: go ahead and set up an SIT. Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Chief Minister are involved in the paper leak. Will the SIT be set up on the rise in farmers' suicides? Will an SIT be set up for industries moving out of Maharashtra? If we talk about leaders, we need an SIT, if we talk about the rights of the poor, don't we need an SIT?" Rohit Pawar asked.