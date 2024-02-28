The Real Reason Behind the Split in Pawar Family Revealed by Rohit Pawar's Father

Ajit Pawar's different stand in state politics exposed the differences within the Pawar family. Now it is being talked about that Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule will face each other in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Pawar, MLA Rohit Pawar's father, has now revealed that if Sharad Pawar had not stopped him in the past, there would have been a split in the NCP.

"Sometimes people have feelings. They come out in the form of anonymous letters. That's how the sentiments of the people of Baramati must have come out. When the Chhatrapati factory elections were held, Appasaheb gave Ajit Pawar a chance. I was looking at the farm at the time. But when Sharad Pawar's tenure as chief minister came, Ajit Pawar became active in politics. At that time, I showed interest in the elections of Chhatrapati Factory twice. Sharad Pawar told me on both occasions that I should not go into this field."



'This was Sharad Pawar's order. That's when I accepted it. Sharad Pawar knows politics more. So maybe if I had entered the political arena, what we see today would have started at that time. But what has happened has been good. So I was able to focus on agriculture and social work. At the same time, I was able to set up a business. It helped Rohit Pawar," he said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar took the Pawar name to Delhi. Whatever decisions Sharad Pawar himself had to take. Ajitdada had a different view and went with the BJP. So maybe people think there was a dispute in the Pawar family. Sunetra Vahini may be contesting the Lok Sabha polls, which seems to have created confusion among the people. I love being with people, I've loved it since my dad. So I was also interested in social work. I will continue to do it today," Pawar said.

Rohit Pawar went to Nagar district to avoid controversy

"People are eager to know about what goes on in the Pawar family. Many people don't know what the facts are. No one has come forward yet. There is a possibility of a Pawar versus Pawar election. This time should not have come. Many families have been with Sharad Pawar for the last 50 years. In such a situation, there should be no pressure on the family. To date, this question was not raised. Five years ago, when it came time to stand as an MLA, Rohit Pawar went to Nagar district and contested the elections in the constituency" Rajendra Pawar said that he took this stand so that there was no dispute in the family.