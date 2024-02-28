Sharad Pawar: No Meet or Talk with Jarange Patil, Baseless Allegations from People in Responsible Positions

Pune: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar said he has seen many people from the times of Yashwantrao Chavan, but he has never seen such a baseless allegation made by a person in a responsible position. "These allegations were made not by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde but by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis," he said.



Pawar on Tuesday held a day-long meeting with party workers from every taluka of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency at the office in Market Yard. MP Supriya Sule was also with him. Speaking to reporters in the evening after the meetings ended, Pawar responded to the allegations against him. "I was the first to meet Jarange when he went on a hunger strike at the very beginning. At that time, I had told them not to do anything that would hurt the social unity of the state. He and I haven't met or spoken since."

"It is clear that the people of the country want an alternative. At this point, I think we have a moral responsibility as a political party to provide alternatives. That seems to be happening. Prakash Ambedkar had a meeting today, his problem was genuine, the seat-sharing of India Front will be in order," Pawar said. "The whole country is watching that Kejriwal is being harassed, we support him. We are with them and we are confident that the Supreme Court will give an appropriate verdict in their case," Pawar said.

"Many workers from every block of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency had come today. I told them to come to me and tell me if they find anything that has happened that they are being harassed and losing their jobs. In a democracy, anyone has the right to stand from anywhere if Sunetra Pawar is contesting from Baramati," Pawar said, adding that he should not be asked family questions.

When asked the question whether the opposition is trying to keep him stuck in Baramati, Pawar stated, "So far, I have contested 14 elections, out of which seven were lok sabha. Tell me when I got stuck. So what's going to get stuck now? Pawar said he was happy if the government gave Maratha reservation to the court, but the history of the court's decision is not the same."

