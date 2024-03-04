MLA Kapil Patil Resigns from JD (U), Forms New Socialist Republic Party

Mumbai: JD(U) leader Kapil Patil resigned from the party after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed the government with the BJP. He announced the Samajwadi Republic Party in the presence of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on the sidelines of the Samyukta Samajwadi Sammelan held in Dharavi on Sunday.

Patil was previously the General Secretary of Janata Dal (United). He is a member of the legislative council of Maharashtra. Nitish Kumar's exit from the INDIA bloc, an initiative he led, had upset Patil and now has led to his resignation.

Samajwadi Republic Party president Kapil Patil said, "We are with the Maha Vikas Aghadi and INDIA Block. To save the country and socialism, there is a need to restructure the political party of democratic socialist ideas." He also said that the Samajwadi Republic Party will be re-established for this purpose.

