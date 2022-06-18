MLA Kishor Jorgewar's two mobile phone stolen in Siddheshwar Express

With the Assembly elections approaching, political movements in the state have gained momentum. As many as 11 candidates are contesting for 10 seats in the Legislative Council. Therefore, there is a strong tug-of-war between BJP and Mahavikas Aghadi to attract independent MLAs. Independent MLAs have also started arriving in Mumbai on the backdrop of the polls to be held on June 20 in the Assembly elections. Kishor Jorgewar, an independent MLA from Chandrapur, who left for Mumbai. It has come to light that two mobile phones of MLA Jorgewar were stolen while coming to Mumbai by AC train.

Kishor Jorgewar has lodged a complaint with the Railway Police at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after realizing that his mobile phone was stolen from the train. He has also written a letter to the Railway Minister. Following Jorgewar's complaint, the police are searching for the accused and checking CCTV cameras at various places.

What exactly happened?

Kishor Jorgewar had gone to Solapur district for a job. To reach Mumbai from there, Jorgewar boarded the Siddheshwar Express from Kurduwadi railway station. He had both his mobiles charged for sleeping at night. However, after waking up in the morning, the MLA noticed that both the mobiles had disappeared.

Meanwhile, Kishor Jorgewar has reacted after the incident by saying that he had no idea that theft could take place in the AC compartment of the train.