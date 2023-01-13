MLA Sada Sarvankar statement to be recorded as ballistic report says bullet was from his gun

The statement of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA in Maharashtra Sada Sarvankar will be recorded in the next few days in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai last year after a ballistic report confirmed the discharged bullet was from his licenced weapon, a police official said.

The incident had taken place on the Dadar police station premises in September when two factions of the Shiv Sena got into a fight on the Ganpati immersion day, he said. A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act had been registered against Sarvankar, his son Samadhan and their supporters.

The MLA from Mumbai’s Mahim constituency is a member of the Shiv Sena faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The ballistic report has found the shot fired inside the Dadar police station campus was from Sarvankar’s licenced weapon. The weapon was seized at the time and sent for analysis at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Kalina, said the official.