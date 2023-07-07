MLAs will retain seats, will share rest: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

With the arrival of Ajit Pawar faction of NCPin the Maharashtra government, some Sena ministers and MLAs have over the past three days voiced discomfort over the government becoming the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government. Opposing any possible appointment of Aditi Tatkare as guardian minister of Raigad district, Bharat Gogawale said, "It had been decided earlier that the guardian minister would be with the Shiv Sena." Mahendra Thorve said, "We will not accept Aditi Tatkare as guardian minister."

Speaking to the media, CM Shinde, however, denied that there was any discontent within his party as a result of Ajit Pawar's induction. "There is no problem with Ajit Pawar's entry. It has made our government stronger. All of us believe in PM Narendra Modi's vision," he said. When asked about the likelihood of seat-sharing issues in future between the three allies, Shinde said, "Those who have won seats will retain them. The rest will be shared amicably." Dismissing rumours that he would resign, Shinde, who recently completed one year as CM, said, "All kinds of stories are being spread. The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s own house is falling apart, and they are making allegations about others. This shows that they live in their dreams. We were in power but left our posts because of ideology," he said.