MLC Election 2022: Central Investigation Agency pressurizing MLAs of MVA, alleges Nana Patole

Congress state president Nana Patole has made serious allegations that the BJP is abusing the central investigative machinery in the MLC elections. Patole said that the Central Investigation Agency was calling to put pressure on the MLAs of Mahavikas Aghadi. We have all the information about this. It is time to bring this information to the fore, said Nana Patole. Nana Patole expressed confidence that no matter how many obstacles BJP creates, all the six candidates of Mahavikas Aghadi will win in the MLC elections.

Regarding this, Nana Patole said that when the right time comes, we will present these things before the people. It is through the elections that we understand how the ED and the CBI are being misused, according to the records we have. BJP is using CBI and ED as weapons. This is dangerous for democracy.

Asked what legal action would be taken against him, Nana Patole said, "Supreme Court justices are appearing before the media and seeking justice. The situation can be gauged from this. We will take this matter to the people's court. How these people are abusing their power."