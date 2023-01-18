MLC Polls: Nagpur to observe dry days from January 28 to February 2

In anticipation of the Nagpur Division Teachers and Graduates constituency polls for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), which will be held on January 30, the district administration has declared dry days prohibiting the sale of alcohol on January 28, 29, 30, and February 2, the day of vote counting.

According to a notice issued by the district collector, Vipin Itankar, all bars and liquor stores in Nagpur will be closed from 4 p.m. on January 28 to 4 p.m. on January 30. Similarly, on the day of the vote counting, February 2, all bars and licenced liquor stores in the Nagpur district will be closed until all votes have been counted.