MMRDA plans to construct metro operation and control facility to move to Dahisar

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has shelved its plan to construct the Metro Bhavan from a site close to Aarey and has now decided build this facility at Dahisar instead.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said The decision was taken to build these facilities at Dahisar the 153rd authority meeting of MMRDA.

According to a TOI reports, this Operation Control centre (OCC) will be the nervous system of the entire Mumbai metro system and control train operations, maintenance and surveillance of all the present 14 lines as well as all future lines. The performance and efficiency of the Metro network will be completely dependent on the functioning of the OCC.

MMRDA had sought 6 acres of land, of which 4 acres was for the Operations and Control centre for all Metro corridors and 2 acres on temporary basis for setting up casting yard for Metro II and VII projects.