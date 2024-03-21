MNS-BJP Alliance Buzz: Ajit Pawar reacts to Raj Thackeray Joining Grand Alliance

Yesterday, MNS president Raj Thackeray met Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting fueled the ongoing speculations of MNS joining the grand alliance. Reacting to this development Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar has stated that there will be definite benefits after Raj Thackeray enters into the Grand Alliance.

On this grand alliance, Ajit Pawar said that discussions are going on that Raj Thackeray will join the grand coalition. "I am not aware of what was discussed in the meeting. As per the source, there will be one more meeting and if someone comes into any alliance, then the sum will be the same. It is beneficial. Therefore, if Raj Thackeray comes, then he is welcome."

Everyone has the right to criticize in a democracy.

Everyone has the right to contest elections in a democracy. The question is whether we listen to the leader we work under or not. In a democracy everyone has the right to criticize. When you are working in the political field, there is no reason why everyone should be praising you. Ajit Pawar replied to Vijay Shivtare's criticism that he said what came to Shivtare's mind.

