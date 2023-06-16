MNS Chief Raj Thackeray cuts birthday cake with Aurangzeb's picture

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently celebrated his 55th birthday by cutting a cake with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s face printed on it alongside with a loudspeaker. The five-kilo cake was custom made and brought to him by Jitu Patil, Secretary of Railway Kamgaar Sena of MNS.

Our king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fought against Mughals and built his kingdom. Now, there are some people who are praising him and showing him as a hero. I wanted to show that such evil must be shown in poor light, “said Patil. “We must fight them irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Raj Saheb took a knife and pierced it in the neck. But after cutting the cake, no one in the crowd ate it claiming that Aurangzeb was a dirty man.’’Recently, Maharashtra has been experiencing a surge in communal violence. Days after the Kholpaur violence erupted, five were held for posting offensive social media status which later escalated into communal violence.