MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Express Joy Over Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ayodhya: Amidst immense enthusiasm, the long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram temple took place today. The event, marking the consecration of the deity Ramlalla in the newly built temple, has gripped the nation in profound excitement. Dignitaries from across India have converged on Ayodhya to witness this historic occasion.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray took to Twitter, expressing his emotional sentiments. In a poignant tweet, he stated, "Today, the souls of the car Sevaks who fought for the Ram temple find solace, and the Saryu river smiles after 32 years! Jai Shri Ram!"

The fervor of the ceremony transcends national borders. The joyous chants of "Jai Shri Ram" resonate not only across India but also in communities of Ram devotees abroad. Numerous programs, including Sundarkand recitals and Ramayana readings, are being held in countries like Canada, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand to celebrate the inauguration. Notably, members of the Overseas Friends of Ram Mandir distributed sweets at Times Square in New York, adding a touch of international enthusiasm to the celebrations.