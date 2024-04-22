MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Gets Clean Chit from Bombay High Court in 16-Year-Old Stone Pelting Case

MNS chief Raj Thackeray got Relief from a 16-year-old stone pelting case. Earlier, Session court's rejected Raj Thackeray's acquittal plea. Thackeray challenged Session court's orders in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. A hearing was held on this petition. The bench said the lower court (Session Court) failed to take note of certain important facts and erred in rejecting Raj Thackeray's acquittal plea in the case.

On October 21, 2008, in the then Osmanabad now Dharashiv district, MNS workers were accused of pelting stones on an ST bus. MNS workers raised slogans in support of Raj Thackeray. In 2008, Raj Thackeray had alleged that migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had taken away the jobs of people in Maharashtra.

Cases were registered for inciting party workers who beat up some North Indian candidates appearing for the railway entrance examination in Mumbai. A charge sheet was also filed in this case. The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has observed that the allegations against Raj Thackeray are baseless.

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support to Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) Alliance. He made this announcement during Gudi Padwa Rally.