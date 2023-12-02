MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets CM Shinde over 'Marathi signboard' issue

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha Residence, with MNS MLA Raju Patil also present. The meeting has ignited a political debate. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the discussion centred around the issue of Marathi plates at toll plazas and shops in the state.

Raj Thackeray had previously met Chief Minister Shinde on October 12 to address concerns about toll plazas in the state. During that meeting, Thackeray questioned why citizens had to bear the toll burden when they already paid road tax. Subsequently, Raj Thackeray engaged with Minister Dada Bhuse and officials, overseeing toll plazas through MNS-installed cameras.

Simultaneously, the matter of Marathi plates has come to the forefront. Although the deadline for installing Marathi plates was November 25, some places still lack compliance. In response, the MNS has engaged in acts of vandalism in Mumbai, Pune, and various locations.

Raj Thackeray's recent meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha's residence focused on discussions about tolls, Marathi plates, and other pertinent issues, as stated by the Chief Minister's Office.