MNS chief Raj Thackeray says civic polls must be held immediately in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said elections to various civic bodies in the states, including Thane must be held immediately.

While the terms of several municipal corporations and councils have ended, polls have not been held so far due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report of PTI, He also opposed the multi-member panel system in civic polls but said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were supporting it for reasons best known to them.

Slamming the Thane Municipal Corporation, he said several civic services were being given by builders, who are earning from them, instead of authorities. The city is being run by builders and not the civic body, he alleged.