MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Says Nothing Will Come Out Of the Special Session for Maratha Reservation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called a special session tomorrow to provide separate reservations to the Maratha community. Based on the report submitted by the State Backward Classes Commission, a separate reservation for the Maratha community is likely to be announced in the session tomorrow. However, in his press conference today, Raj Thackeray said that nothing will come out of this session.

Asked about the special session called by Chief Minister Shinde, Raj Thackeray said, "Nothing will happen in it. This is not a state issue. It is up to the Central Government and the Supreme Court. There are technical difficulties in making reservations. The issue will not move forward until they are removed. It's all just hanging in. Nothing will come of it. I went in front of Manoj Jarange Patil and told him that this would not happen that day," Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the state government and Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been agitating for the Maratha reservation, react to Raj Thackeray's stand that nothing will come out of the special session.

The State Backward Classes Commission submitted its survey report to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. The report has recommended separate reservations for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in the state. Based on this recommendation, the state government will introduce the Maratha reservation bill in the special session of the legislature convened on February 20. The bill will be discussed and passed within a day. Through the survey, the economic, social, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community was examined. After the completion of the inquiry, State Backward Classes Commission Chairman and Retired Judge Sunil Shukre submitted the report to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Special session for Maratha reservation

"We can give such reservation that fits within the framework of the law without hurting the reservation of OBCs or any other community. The state government is making all sincere efforts to provide reservations to the Maratha community. We have taken several concrete steps since coming to power. The commission has also submitted its report in record time. We have also called a special session of the legislature on