MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour likely to be postponed due to health reason

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya is likely to be postponed. Raj Thackeray was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5. However, due to health problems, Raj Thackeray's visit will be postponed for some time and an official announcement is likely to be made today.

Raj Thackeray's leg has been injured. Sources said that he will give official information about the visit only after consulting a doctor as he is suffering from leg pain once again.

After Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya was finally announced on Sunday, the MNS leaders had started preparations. But Raj's visit to Uttar Pradesh was strongly opposed. BJP MP Brijbhushan Charan Singh demanded that Raj Thackeray should first apologize to North Indians and then come to Ayodhya.