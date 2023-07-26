MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande imitates Uddhav Thackeray's interview, satirical parody goes viral

Shiv Sena's chief, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, had a significant interview in the form of a podcast, which was published by Saamana news channel yesterday (Tuesday, 25th). Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena, conducted the interview, and MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has been imitating this interview, parodying the Shiv Sena group. In this parody, Sandeep Deshpande plays the role of Uddhav Thackeray, and Santosh Dhuri plays the role of Sanjay Raut.

The interview titled 'Awaaj Kunacha' (Whose voice) received strong criticism from BJP leaders. In the MNS version of this interview, Sandeep Deshpande has extended birthday wishes to Uddhav Thackeray for tomorrow.

In the midst of it all, Sandeep Deshpande imitated Thackeray, saying, "I like to stay at home, Chief Minister of Shiv Sena, son of a brave man, Afzal Khan's army, Aurangzeb, mask, traitor, torch, corona, a bit of Hindutva, Khanjir (dagger), Mindhe Group, Khoke... the meeting is over." Deshpande mocked Thackeray's 40-minute interview by compressing it into just two minutes in a video. In this, he used different words and said, "This was today's explosive interview," as stated by Santosh Dhuri.