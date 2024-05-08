MNS Throws Weight Behind Grand Alliance, Plans Mega Rally with PM Modi and Raj Thackeray in Mumbai

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray announced his unconditional support to the Grand Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, MNS across the state have been active in campaigning. Raj Thackeray himself addressed a rally in support of Mahayuti candidate and BJP leader Narayan Rane. After this, Raj Thackeray and Prime Minister Modi will hold a big public meeting at Shivaji Park. MNS leaders have given important information about this.

"Between 15 and 17 constituencies were reviewed. This review showed that since Raj Thackeray gave unconditional support to the Grand Alliance, MNS has been honestly campaigning for the Grand Alliance. He reviewed several places including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, and Bhiwandi." MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the party workers are working with enthusiasm. "We have applied for the Shivaji Park ground first, so we will get permission for the ground," said Bala Nandgaonkar.

PM Modi, Raj Thackeray to hold public meeting on May 17

Speaking further, Bala Nandgaonkar gave important information. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raj Thackeray are scheduled to address a public meeting at Shivaji Park on May 17. A meeting was held to prepare for that meeting. "We always hold Raj Thackeray's rallies. So we always prepare for that. Still, workers have to be taken into confidence. They say you have to know some of the problems. Other essentials have to be looked at. All these things were reviewed at the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raj Thackeray will hold a public meeting on May 17 at 6 pm for all candidates in Mumbai", Nandgaonkar said.

Meanwhile, Bala Nandgaonkar was asked to react to Sharad Pawar's statement about merging the NCP with the Congress party."The need for regional parties is important for every state. Because regional parties are preserving the identity of that state, and the culture of that state, the regional parties are working to present the problems of that state. It's a matter of their self-esteem. It's about language preservation and preservation. It is the need of the hour for regional parties to survive. Sharad Pawar is a very big personality. I am not contradicting his statement," Bala Nandgaonkar said.