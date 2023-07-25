MNS workers involved in toll plaza vandalism granted bail; Amit Thackeray to felicitate them

Following the halt of MNS leader Amit Thackeray's car at Sinnar toll plaza on Samruddhi Highway, enraged MNS workers resorted to vandalism. Subsequently, a case was filed against these workers. However, today, all the suspects were released on bail. In a gesture of appreciation, Amit Thackeray has announced that he will felicitate these workers.

After the vehicle of MNS leader Amit Thackeray was stopped, MNS office-bearers carried out vandalism at the toll plaza. As a result, some activists were charged and apprehended in connection with the incident. However, today, all the accused were released on bail. Tomorrow, Amit Thackeray will visit Nashik to express his appreciation and honour the MNS workers who were involved in the toll plaza vandalism. The felicitation ceremony, personally conducted by Amit Thackeray, will take place at 11 am to acknowledge the actions of MNS workers from Nashik who vandalized the toll plazas.

A violent incident unfolded when the car of Amit Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and president of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNS), was halted by toll management. In response to the altercation and rude behaviour of the toll plaza staff, activists from MNS resorted to vandalizing the toll plaza at Sinnar on Samruddhi Highway. Amit Thackeray reported that despite having a fast tag, their car was frequently stopped due to a technical glitch. Moreover, he alleged that the staff, including the manager, used disrespectful language during the encounter.

The police responded promptly to the incident where MNS office-bearers and workers vandalized the toll plaza. Acting on the complaint filed by the toll manager, charges were pressed against 12 to 15 individuals. The Wavi police station in Nashik rural area registered the case. As per the toll manager's complaint, the incident resulted in a financial loss of around Rs 4-5 lakh.