MNS Workers Vandalise Toll Plaza At Samruddhi Mahamarg After Raj Thackeray's Son Amit's Car Stopped

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers wreaked havoc at the Sinnar toll plaza on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident took place after MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, allegedly had to wait at the Sinnar toll Naka, which seemed to have sparked the workers' anger. The workers thrashed the glass windows with sticks and rods.

MNS workers alleged that Amit Thackeray's convoy was stopped at the toll booth of Samriddhi Highway in Sinnar for close to 30 minutes for "no reason". A few workers were reported saying by local news channels that they vandalised the toll plaza as the workers there had misbehaved. The MNS has a history of run-ins with toll plazas in Maharashtra. The party had led an agitation in the past against alleged "illegal collection of money" done at toll plazas across the state. Party supremo Raj Thackeray had given an "ultimatum" to toll plaza operators that if collection is done beyond the stipulated time, then the plazas would have to face 'MNS style ire' in the state.