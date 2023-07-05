Mob assaults two individuals in Solapur over alleged cow slaughter

In Aherwadi village of South Solapur taluka, a group of people attacked two young individuals on the allegation of cow slaughter. The attack resulted in severe injuries to both victims. The police have filed a case against 16 attackers and six individuals involved in the cow slaughter. The incident, which occurred on the morning of July 3, was recorded and shared on social media, bringing it to public attention.

Gudulal Mashaq Sheikh (39) and Siraj Nazir Ahmed Sheikh (32) have been identified as the injured individuals. The incident took place while the duo was present at their farm, where a group of local youths approached them. The mob assaulted Gudulal and Siraj using iron rods and wooden sticks, accusing them of cow slaughter. Both individuals sustained serious injuries and the attackers fled the scene once they fell down. Currently, the injured victims are receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Solapur.