Mob attacks BJP activist's car near Maha CM's home

Mumbai, April 23 An irate mob attacked the vehicle of BJP activist Mohit Kamboj-Bharatiya near the the Bandra East private home of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Accusing that the Shiv Sena was behind the attack, the BJP on Saturday demanded a probe by the the Maha Vikas Aghadi government into the incident that occurred on Friday night.

In a statement, Kamboj claimed that when his car stopped near the Kalanagar junction, a mob of around 200 people suddenly surrounded and pounced on his car.

"Some police jawans rushed there and rescued me. They also controlled the mob to save me... I thank them," Kamboj said, adding that he was waylaid whe returning from a marriage.

The Kalanagar junction is a stone's throw away from the Thackeray's home, Matoshri, in a high security zone.

Kamboj vowed that he would not be cowed down and continue exposing the MVA leaders.

A huge posse of police has been deployed at Thackeray's home with a large number is Shiv Sainiks also camping there since Friday morning, to counter plans by Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matoshri' on Saturday.

The Mumbai Police have served a notice to the Rana couple and also guarding their home in Khar.

Meanwhile, Leaders of Opposition (Assembly) Devendra Fadnavis and (Council) Pravin Darekar have condemned the Kamboj incident.

"There appears to be a trend of carrying out attacks on people who speak against the (MVA) government," said Fadnavis.

"It is unfortunate, such an incident happening here," said Darekar, even as other BJP leaders like Sunil Deodhar, Mumbai North-East MP Manoj Kotak and others slammed the MVA government.

Countering, Sena leaders claimed that Kamboj had gone there to carry out a 'recce' before the Rana couple's threat to land at 'Matoshri' and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

Not taking chances, top police officials led by Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nagre-Patil reviewed the security arrangements there and other parts of Mumbai.

